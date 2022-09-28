Celebrities jump onto the bandwagon of #MonthlyMaxJingle challenge

Pakistani celebrities have been entertaining their fans with their active presence on social media where they drop glimpses of their upcoming project and much more.

This time around, Hammad Shoaib, Meharbano, and Nimra Khan have jumped onto the bandwagon of showcasing their killer dance moves through #MonthlyMaxJingle challenge.

Needless to say, the dance videos are super fun and entertaining. Here are the actors dancing their hearts out and sharing their versions:

'Tough but not that much. So much fun trying while doing #MonthlyMaxJingle

You guys give it a try too and post it with the #MonthlyMaxJingle hashtag to win a SUPER exciting prize.

I challenge @sidrabatoolo @hammadshoaib1 and @saniyashamshadhussain to go ahead and try doing it better than me. ????', captioned the Aye Mushte Khaak actor.

'Hum kyun kisi se pechay rahein?? ????

Here’s my entry to #monthlymaxjingle challenge.

Wanna win something cool? Try the steps and post with #monthlymaxjingle .. ✨

I am gonna nominate @nimrakhan_official @laibaakhanofficial @saad.sheikh.315 to try! ✨', captioned Hammad.

'Took a shot at this super cool #MonthlyMaxJingle dance! Do you have what it takes to match these steps? Take on this challenge and get a chance to win SUPER!

I challenge @sophiamisskpop and @ramizlaw to give it a shot.', captioned the Churails actor.

