Celebrities jump onto the bandwagon of #MonthlyMaxJingle challenge
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Celebrities jump onto the bandwagon of #MonthlyMaxJingle challenge
Share

Pakistani celebrities have been entertaining their fans with their active presence on social media where they drop glimpses of their upcoming project and much more.

This time around, Hammad Shoaib, Meharbano, and Nimra Khan have jumped onto the bandwagon of showcasing their killer dance moves through #MonthlyMaxJingle challenge.

Needless to say, the dance videos are super fun and entertaining. Here are the actors dancing their hearts out and sharing their versions:

'Tough but not that much. So much fun trying while doing #MonthlyMaxJingle

You guys give it a try too and post it with the #MonthlyMaxJingle hashtag to win a SUPER exciting prize.

I challenge @sidrabatoolo @hammadshoaib1 and @saniyashamshadhussain to go ahead and try doing it better than me. ????', captioned the Aye Mushte Khaak actor.

'Hum kyun kisi se pechay rahein?? ????

Here’s my entry to #monthlymaxjingle challenge.

Wanna win something cool? Try the steps and post with #monthlymaxjingle .. ✨

I am gonna nominate @nimrakhan_official @laibaakhanofficial @saad.sheikh.315 to try! ✨', captioned Hammad.

'Took a shot at this super cool #MonthlyMaxJingle dance! Do you have what it takes to match these steps? Take on this challenge and get a chance to win SUPER!

I challenge @sophiamisskpop and @ramizlaw to give it a shot.', captioned the Churails actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf set the dance floor ... 05:25 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

With Hum Awards 2022 wrecking a storm on social media, Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar have ...

More From This Category
Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for ...
06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi pens a sweet birthday wish for ...
03:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after ...
05:10 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib win hearts with latest ...
03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Meera thanks Katrina Kaif's sister for her ...
03:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Mawra Hocane celebrates her birthday with a ...
12:28 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap
06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr