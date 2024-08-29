Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and parts of Pakistan

Search

Pakistan

11:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2024
A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The tremors were felt throughout the twin cities and across several locations in KP. Swat, Parachinar, Malakand, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, Swabi, and their surrounding regions felt tremors.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre is yet to share details about the seismic activity.

More to follow...

 


 
  
 

