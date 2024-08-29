Lieutenant Colonel along with two brothers kidnapped in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR – Law and order situation in Pakistan's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains worrisome as Lieutenant Colonel along with his two brothers was abducted in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday evening.

A report shared by Daily Jang said the officer of a state institution, and his two siblings were kidnapped from a mosque.

The officer and his brothers were sitting in the mosque after the funeral of their father when a group of armed men abducted them.

The report further said local police and other relevant authorities have not responded to the question about the incident. Authorities are expected to launch a high-level investigation into the matter.

Over the past week, Pakistani forces conducted a series of operations in Khyber region, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 militants, while four soldiers also lost their lives in these operations.

These operations were launched in response to local residents' concerns over the re-emergence of outlawed groups.