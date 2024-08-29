Lieutenant Colonel along with two brothers kidnapped in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR – Law and order situation in Pakistan's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains worrisome as Lieutenant Colonel along with his two brothers was abducted in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday evening.
A report shared by Daily Jang said the officer of a state institution, and his two siblings were kidnapped from a mosque.
The officer and his brothers were sitting in the mosque after the funeral of their father when a group of armed men abducted them.
The report further said local police and other relevant authorities have not responded to the question about the incident. Authorities are expected to launch a high-level investigation into the matter.
Over the past week, Pakistani forces conducted a series of operations in Khyber region, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 militants, while four soldiers also lost their lives in these operations.
These operations were launched in response to local residents' concerns over the re-emergence of outlawed groups.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
