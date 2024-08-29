Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take It Down' program

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reached an agreement with social media giant Meta for "Take It Down" initiative, that will remove all inappropriate images from social sites.
"Take it Down" tool aimed to combat crimes like revenge porn, which escalated over the years. This crime also deeply affected teenagers, impacting their mental well-being, reputation, and personal relationships.
Ayesha Raza of the National Commission on Child Rights mentioned that a recent agreement with Meta includes "Take It Down" initiative, allowing for the removal of inappropriate images posted on social media.
She confirmed this in a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights during which Senator Zarqa Sohrawardi's Protection for Children Bill and the Disabled Persons Bill were discussed.
Minister for Human Rights and Law Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that many commissions within the Ministry of Human Rights are doing good work. Since establishment of the National Commission on Child Rights, significant cases have been addressed.
With new update, Minors can use this app to report objectionable content, which will be removed immediately.
The tool allows minors to create a digital fingerprint, or hash, for their sensitive photos directly from their devices. This unique identifier is stored anonymously in Meta's database. If someone attempts to upload the same photo, it will be identified, reviewed, and removed from Meta's platforms.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
