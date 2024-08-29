Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take It Down' program

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reached an agreement with social media giant Meta for "Take It Down" initiative, that will remove all inappropriate images from social sites.

"Take it Down" tool aimed to combat crimes like revenge porn, which escalated over the years. This crime also deeply affected teenagers, impacting their mental well-being, reputation, and personal relationships.

Ayesha Raza of the National Commission on Child Rights mentioned that a recent agreement with Meta includes "Take It Down" initiative, allowing for the removal of inappropriate images posted on social media.

She confirmed this in a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights during which Senator Zarqa Sohrawardi's Protection for Children Bill and the Disabled Persons Bill were discussed.

Minister for Human Rights and Law Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that many commissions within the Ministry of Human Rights are doing good work. Since establishment of the National Commission on Child Rights, significant cases have been addressed.

With new update, Minors can use this app to report objectionable content, which will be removed immediately.

The tool allows minors to create a digital fingerprint, or hash, for their sensitive photos directly from their devices. This unique identifier is stored anonymously in Meta's database. If someone attempts to upload the same photo, it will be identified, reviewed, and removed from Meta's platforms.