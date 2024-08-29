PM Shehbaz Sharif in Quetta to Chair Apex Committee meeting

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to arrive in Quetta to attend a high-level security meeting after recent attacks, in which over 50 people were killed.

During his visit to Balochistan's capital, the premier will review security conditions in the province and preside over meeting of the Apex Committee, which is responsible for coordinating security efforts.

Chief of Army Staff, heads of intelligence agencies, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and other provincial ministers are expected to attend the huddle.

PM Sharif will also receive a detailed briefing on the latest security developments in sparsely populated region and hold individual meetings with the Governor and Chief Minister of the province.

Balochistan Violence

Balochistan saw surge in violence with multiple attacks resulting in over 50 deaths. Key incidents included 23 passenger fatalities in Musakhail and significant attacks in Mastung, Kalat, Pasni, and Suntsar.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks. Security forces responded by killing 21 terrorists and injuring others, while 14 security personnel lost their lives during the operations.

The violence involved explosions, grenade attacks, and the destruction of vehicles. The attacks also led to the closure of the Quetta-Karachi highway and an emergency declaration in hospitals. The government has identified the perpetrators and remains committed to addressing the situation.

















