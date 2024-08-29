Search

Pakistan

Moazzam Jah Ansari replaces Abdul Khaliq as new IG Balochistan Police

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 29 Aug, 2024
Moazzam Jah Ansari replaces Abdul Khaliq as new IG Balochistan Police
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Balochistan, the country's largest region by land, saw reshuffle in province's police leadership and Moazzam Jah Ansari has been appointed as the new IG of Balochistan Police

Former top cop of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division. 

The change in command of law enforcement comes amid serious law and order situation in the region.

Jah, a 22 Grade Officer, is known for having vast experience. He previously served in same position of IG Balochistan. He also remained as Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the formal appointment, the new IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take ...

09:08 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Lieutenant Colonel along with two brothers kidnapped in Dera Ismail ...

08:42 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Moazzam Jah Ansari replaces Abdul Khaliq as new IG Balochistan Police

11:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to invite Indian PM Modi to October SCO Summit

10:39 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Karachi Central district cancels school closure after updated weather ...

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

Pakistan

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

05:32 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Karsaz accident: Suspect Natasha Danish tests 'positive' for drug use

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

10:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence ...

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take It Down' program

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: