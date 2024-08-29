Moazzam Jah Ansari replaces Abdul Khaliq as new IG Balochistan Police

QUETTA – Balochistan, the country's largest region by land, saw reshuffle in province's police leadership and Moazzam Jah Ansari has been appointed as the new IG of Balochistan Police

Former top cop of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

The change in command of law enforcement comes amid serious law and order situation in the region.

Jah, a 22 Grade Officer, is known for having vast experience. He previously served in same position of IG Balochistan. He also remained as Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the formal appointment, the new IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.