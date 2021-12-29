U19 Asia Cup – Pakistan face off Sri Lanka in semi-final tomorrow
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan eye to continue their winning streak as they will face Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in Dubai tomorrow (Thursday).
In the other semi-final, Bangladesh will take on India, in Sharjah, on the same day.
The decision was taken after the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was called off due to Covid-19 cases.
“It is confirmed that two officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols. All personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned,” the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.
The organisers declared Bangladesh as Group B winners and Sri Lanka as runners-up.
On Monday, Pakistan qualified for the semi-final after beating UAE by 21 runs in the 10th Match of the tournament.
Pakistan's team is still unbeaten as it has won all the three matches played so far.
Batting first, Pakistan set 219 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Qasim Akram remained the top scorer with a half-century while opening pair, Abdul Whaid and Maaz Ahmed made 28 and 15, respectively.
Wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan scored 39 runs to help Pakistan U19 set a decent target of 220 for UAE.
In reply, UAE could score 198 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the fifty-overs match.
Asia Cup U19: Pakistan cruise to semi-final after ... 07:51 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
DUBIA – Pakistan on Monday qualified for the semi-final after beating UAE by 21 runs in the 10th Match of the ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- When is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari getting married?11:16 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to lift Quaid-e-Azam Trophy09:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- U19 Asia Cup – Pakistan face off Sri Lanka in semi-final tomorrow08:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Rina Amiri named US special envoy for Afghan women08:29 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat gives the perfect musical reminder for the New Year05:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik leave fans amused with latest video04:25 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021