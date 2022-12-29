Section 144 imposed, cellular services suspended in Gwadar amid violent protests

QUETTA – Balochistan government has imposed section 144 in the port city of Gwadar with immediate effect as the sparsely populated city witnessed strike and clashes after protests.

Reports in local media suggest that all kind of public gatherings, rallies or sit-ins will not be allowed, while authorities also banned the display of weapons.

The stern measures were taken in the port city after the death of a police constable amid protests by the Haq Do Tehreek. Following the death of the law enforcer, situation in southwestern Balochistan city continued to remain tense as police detained some agitators.

Earlier, Balochistan Home Minister directed officials to book Haq do Tehreek Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the martyrdom of the constable. He termed such incidents intolerable and urged protesters to opt democratic process.

Our Forces peacefully dealt the entire process of #Hakdotehreek at Gwadar. But writ of the State challenged. Constable Yaser embraced #Shahadat with the wilful action of some miscreants present in the mob. Every democratic process will be supported but within the constitution. pic.twitter.com/LfrwzpnzUi — Meer Zia ullah Langau (@MeerLangau) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, mobile phone networks and internet services remained suspended in parts of the region. To avoid any untoward incident, a large number of police personnel were deployed till Zero Point.