Pakistan up 14 places in internet network residency index
Country of more than 221 million ranks ninth among subscribers
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has jumped fourteen places to 97th position in the 2021 internet network residency ranking.
Reports in local media said the Ministry of Information Technology submitted a written response in the upper house of parliament during the question hour and informed that the country's ranking has improved.
Pakistan was ranked 111 in the 2020 ranking, the reports claimed while adding that the country now ranked 68 on adopting new technologies.
Last year, the IT Ministry approved the allocation of funds for the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects for high-speed internet services and contracts for next-generation broadband.
The approval was given in the 77th meeting of the Board of Directors of Universal Service Fund (USF), the board approved the USF’s budget worth approximately Rs18 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.
Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy ... 12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been ranked number two in the world in global normalcy index of the Economist that ...
Four Universal Service Fund projects have been approved by the board to provide high-speed internet services to approximately 2.2 million people in un-served and under-served areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, per report.
Meanwhile, the ruling party leader and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking during the session, apprised the panel that the PTI government was taking steps to make the country’s small airports functional.
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran laments West's selective silence on Indian occupied Kashmir02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan up 14 places in internet network residency index01:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Indian govt bought Israeli spyware Pegasus under $2bn deal: report12:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
- Punjab education minister announces new updates on schools amid ...11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World ...07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- 'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again08:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021