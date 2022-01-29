Pakistan up 14 places in internet network residency index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has jumped fourteen places to 97th position in the 2021 internet network residency ranking.

Reports in local media said the Ministry of Information Technology submitted a written response in the upper house of parliament during the question hour and informed that the country's ranking has improved.

Pakistan was ranked 111 in the 2020 ranking, the reports claimed while adding that the country now ranked 68 on adopting new technologies.

Last year, the IT Ministry approved the allocation of funds for the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects for high-speed internet services and contracts for next-generation broadband.

The approval was given in the 77th meeting of the Board of Directors of Universal Service Fund (USF), the board approved the USF’s budget worth approximately Rs18 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Four Universal Service Fund projects have been approved by the board to provide high-speed internet services to approximately 2.2 million people in un-served and under-served areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, per report.

Meanwhile, the ruling party leader and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking during the session, apprised the panel that the PTI government was taking steps to make the country’s small airports functional.