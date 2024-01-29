Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on January 29, 2024, as Islamabad and Tehran are taking steps to de-escalate tensions after military strikes.

Abdollahian reached Islamabad on Sunday night, a day after nine Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s Sikran by unidentified attackers. The foreign dignitary is leading high-level political, military, and security delegation that landed at Nur Khan Air Force Base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan MoFA officias as well as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomed top Iranian members.

During their visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister and his team members will interact with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and other top officials to address regional security and other issues.

Foreign Minister of Iran @Amirabdolahian has arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Foreign Minister @JalilJilani. He was received at the Nur Khan airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) @RahimHayat.



During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian… pic.twitter.com/97dNxXwmxE — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 28, 2024

FM Abdollahian will also meet interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to discuss security, economic, and trade issues during the one-day visit.

He arrived in Pakistan, more than a week after brief tensions caused by retaliatory missile strikes against hideouts of terrorists.

Pakistan-Iran skirmishes were the highest-profile intrusions in recent times, but Islamabad and Tehran moved to de-escalate tensions.