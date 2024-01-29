Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on January 29, 2024, as Islamabad and Tehran are taking steps to de-escalate tensions after military strikes.
Abdollahian reached Islamabad on Sunday night, a day after nine Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s Sikran by unidentified attackers. The foreign dignitary is leading high-level political, military, and security delegation that landed at Nur Khan Air Force Base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Pakistan MoFA officias as well as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomed top Iranian members.
During their visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister and his team members will interact with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and other top officials to address regional security and other issues.
Foreign Minister of Iran @Amirabdolahian has arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Foreign Minister @JalilJilani. He was received at the Nur Khan airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) @RahimHayat.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 28, 2024
FM Abdollahian will also meet interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to discuss security, economic, and trade issues during the one-day visit.
He arrived in Pakistan, more than a week after brief tensions caused by retaliatory missile strikes against hideouts of terrorists.
Pakistan-Iran skirmishes were the highest-profile intrusions in recent times, but Islamabad and Tehran moved to de-escalate tensions.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
