Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of diplomatic ties

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 29 Jan, 2024
Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of diplomatic ties
Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on January 29, 2024, as Islamabad and Tehran are taking steps to de-escalate tensions after military strikes.

Abdollahian reached Islamabad on Sunday night, a day after nine Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s Sikran by unidentified attackers. The foreign dignitary is leading high-level political, military, and security delegation that landed at Nur Khan Air Force Base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan MoFA officias as well as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomed top Iranian members.

During their visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister and his team members will interact with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and other top officials to address regional security and other issues.

FM Abdollahian will also meet interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar to discuss security, economic, and trade issues during the one-day visit.

He arrived in Pakistan, more than a week after brief tensions caused by retaliatory missile strikes against hideouts of terrorists.

Pakistan-Iran skirmishes were the highest-profile intrusions in recent times, but Islamabad and Tehran moved to de-escalate tensions.

Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

Web Desk

