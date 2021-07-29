Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide

10:29 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide
Share

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, according to reports in local media.

Reports suggest that the former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Office.

It is unclear whether the premier has accepted the resignation.

PM Khan's maiden address reflective of adviser ... 06:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2018

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outlined his vision for 'Naya Pakistan', promising sweeping changes at ...

This is a developing story.

More From This Category
Pakistani military celebrates PLA's 94th ...
09:45 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar returns after ...
08:46 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives 3 million Moderna vaccine doses ...
07:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
PTI MPA Nazir Chohan sent on physical remand for ...
06:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Punjab education minister announces date to ...
06:18 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
PM Imran cites discrepancies in 'abduction' of ...
04:17 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pornography case: Bail plea of Shilpa Shetty’s husband rejected
10:00 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr