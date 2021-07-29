Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide
10:29 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, according to reports in local media.
Reports suggest that the former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Office.
It is unclear whether the premier has accepted the resignation.
PM Khan's maiden address reflective of adviser ... 06:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2018
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan outlined his vision for 'Naya Pakistan', promising sweeping changes at ...
This is a developing story.
- Taliban, China promise not to interfere in each other's affairs11:04 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide10:29 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistani military celebrates PLA's 94th foundation anniversary at ...09:45 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat shares her two cents on patriarchal violence07:58 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Katrina Kaif’s new swimming pool photo sets internet on fire05:32 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021