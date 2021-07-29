Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, according to reports in local media.

Reports suggest that the former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Office.

It is unclear whether the premier has accepted the resignation.

This is a developing story.