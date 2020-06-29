PIA revises domestic flights fare amid coronavirus
08:52 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced to reduce fare of all domestic flights amid coronavirus.

Spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that one-way tickets for Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and other cities will be available at minimum price of Rs12,000 including taxes.

The new prices will come into effect from today while all booking offices have been informed in this regard.

On May 16, Pakistan resumed domestic flights after the government eased some of the restrictions imposed to control the spread of the infection.

Initially, domestic flights from five major cities – including capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar – were resumed.

In March, Pakistan had imposed a nationwide lockdown, suspending domestic and international flights operations, closing shops and markets.

