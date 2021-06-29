Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf denies secret meeting with Israeli officials

ISLAMABAD – National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has rubbished reports claiming that he held a secret meeting with officials of Israel, which is not recognised by Pakistan.

“Very disappointed to be informed that the leader of a major political party has insinuated that I had secretly met Israeli officials. Let me state categorically and on record that I have not had any meetings with any Israeli officials nor have I visited Israel,” Moeed Yusuf tweeted.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very clear on the matter.

“Pakistan shall continue to stand for Palestinians’ right to a just two State solution. The rest are all conspiracy theories. Enough said,” NSA concluded.

On Monday, the Foreign Office rejected reports alleging a visit to Israel by former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari.

“These reports are baseless and misleading. No such visit to Israel has been undertaken,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

In this regard, Zulfi Bukhari had also categorically denied the reports.

It may be recalled that this Ministry had rebutted similar false reports earlier on 18 December 2020.

As reiterated earlier, there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position. Pakistan has consistently called for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as the capital of Palestinian State.