Accountability court issues arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD – A National Accountability Bureau court has issued arrest warrant against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment, in Toshakhana case today (Friday).

According to media details, the court has also directed former President Asif Ali Zardari to appear on June 11 in the same reference after he skipped the hearing.

Meanwhile, former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor has requested the court to issue arrest warrants against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Omni Group Director Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Previously, NAB prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way and alleged that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana while Nawaz Sharif was alleged to get car without any application in 2008.