UN highlights TTP threat to Pakistan in latest report on Afghanistan

02:58 PM | 29 May, 2022
NEW YORK – A new United Nations report has once again highlighted the threat posed by the Afghanistan-based terrorist organization, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to Pakistan.

The UN Security Council Monitoring team on Afghanistan states in its report that the TTP, with its several thousand fighters in Afghanistan, remains focused on long-term campaign against the South Asian country.

The banned outfit has supported the most of all the foreign extremist groups in Afghanistan from the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

It is recalled that Pakistan has submitted a dossier to the UN Security Council, containing evidence of financial and material support provided by Indian intelligence agencies to TTP to carry out anti-Pakistan activities from Afghanistan.

Pakistan, TTP reach ceasefire agreement amid ... 07:24 PM | 18 May, 2022

PESHAWAR – Pakistani government and the banned group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan have agreed to a short-term ...

