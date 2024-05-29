Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

QUETTA – At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed and nearly two dozen others injured when a bus veered off and overturned near Wushuk region in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The accident occurred due to tyre burst while the passenger coach was moving from Gwadar to Quetta in country’s sparsely populated region.

Rescue officials rushed to the site along with police and local administration and rescue operation is underway.

Reports quoting rescue officials said some victims have been identified so far, while the identity of the remaining victims is still being ascertained.

More updates to follow...