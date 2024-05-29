Search

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024
Balochistan's Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured
QUETTA – At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed and nearly two dozen others injured when a bus veered off and overturned near Wushuk region in Balochistan on Wednesday.

The accident occurred due to tyre burst while the passenger coach was moving from Gwadar to Quetta in country’s sparsely populated region.

Rescue officials rushed to the site along with police and local administration and rescue operation is underway.

Reports quoting rescue officials said some victims have been identified so far, while the identity of the remaining victims is still being ascertained.

More updates to follow...

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

