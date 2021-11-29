Pakistan logs 176 new Covid infections, 5 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD − At least 4 people died of the novel disease while 176 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,709 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,284,365.
Pakistan conducted a total of 36,979 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.59 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 946. Around 172 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,241,761.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 29,530
Positive Cases: 176
Positivity %: 0.59%
Deaths : 9
Patients on Critical Care: 923
As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 13,738.
As many as 475,285 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,014 in Punjab, 179,961 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,661 in Islamabad, 33,479 in Balochistan, 34,554 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,019 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,621 in Sindh, 5,838 in KP, 953 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
