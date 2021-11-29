Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen economic, bilateral ties

ASHGABAT – Ties between Pakistan and Turkey will continue to improve in the coming period, as Presidents of the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in Turkemisnitan.

Report of state broadcaster stated President Dr. Arif Alvi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to achieve its objectives and underlined the need for collective efforts of the region, particularly of the Islamic countries, to stop Islamophobia.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی اشک آباد میں ترکی کے صدر رجب طیب اردگان سے ملاقات



ملاقات میں دو طرفہ تعاون، تجارت اور معاشی تعلقات پر تبادلہ خیال



ملاقات میں دو طرفہ تعاون، تجارت اور معاشی تعلقات پر تبادلہ خیال

دونوں صدور کا علاقائی اور عالمی فورمز پر تعاون بڑھانے، دو طرفہ تعلقات مضبوط کرنے پر اتفاق

Pakistan President Alvi stressed the need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region. He also commended the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

Alvi also met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade, and economic cooperation.

Both leaders vowed to increase political contacts and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.