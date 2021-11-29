Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen economic, bilateral ties
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 29 Nov, 2021
ASHGABAT – Ties between Pakistan and Turkey will continue to improve in the coming period, as Presidents of the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in Turkemisnitan.

Report of state broadcaster stated President Dr. Arif Alvi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to achieve its objectives and underlined the need for collective efforts of the region, particularly of the Islamic countries, to stop Islamophobia.

Pakistan President Alvi stressed the need to work together to tackle the challenges faced by the region. He also commended the Turkish President for Turkey’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

Alvi also met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade, and economic cooperation.

Both leaders vowed to increase political contacts and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation at the regional and international forums.

President Alvi, Tajik counterpart agree to ... 11:27 AM | 28 Nov, 2021

DUSHANBE – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the ...

