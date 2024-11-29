Senior actress Savera Nadeem’s mother passes away

Renowned Pakistani actress Savera Nadeem has shared the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress informed her fans about the tragic loss, paying tribute to her late mother. In her post, Savera expressed deep admiration, describing her mother as her pride and joy, who has now transitioned to a better world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savera Nadeem (@saveranadeem)

Savera highlighted her mother’s resilience, noting that she was a brave woman who faced life’s challenges with unwavering strength and patience. “She was the queen of my life,” wrote the actress, as she prayed for her mother’s eternal peace.

Fans and fellow artists have extended their condolences, offering prayers for the departed soul and supporting the actress in her time of grief. Many took to social media to express their sorrow and offer words of comfort.

While Savera shared heartfelt emotions about her loss, she chose not to disclose details regarding her mother’s health or the cause of her passing.

This marks a moment of profound loss for Savera Nadeem, and her admirers and colleagues stand with her in solidarity as she navigates this difficult time.