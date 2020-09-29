Minor among two killed in Mardan blast

08:41 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Minor among two killed in Mardan blast
PESHAWAR – A blast ripped through Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkwah, leaving two people including a minor girl dead and 15 injured on Tuesday, reported local media.

The blast occurred in a busy bazaar of Shaheedan. Police said that it was an IED blast.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while rescue teams have shifted injured to hospital.

This is a developing story…

