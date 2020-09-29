Minor among two killed in Mardan blast
08:41 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – A blast ripped through Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkwah, leaving two people including a minor girl dead and 15 injured on Tuesday, reported local media.
The blast occurred in a busy bazaar of Shaheedan. Police said that it was an IED blast.
Security forces have cordoned off the area while rescue teams have shifted injured to hospital.
This is a developing story…
-
- Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline weeks after ...02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020