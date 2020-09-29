Tahir Ashrafi appointed as PM Imran’s special representative 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed cleric Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as his special representative on religious harmony.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office says, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect”.

It adds, “The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Asharfi shall be in honorary capacity”.

Ashrafi is the Chief of the All Pakistan Ulema Council in Pakistan while he is also a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, Mecca.

He also served as former Advisor to President of Pakistan for Interior and Affairs of Islamic World.