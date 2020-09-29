Tahir Ashrafi appointed as PM Imran’s special representative
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed cleric Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as his special representative on religious harmony.
A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office says, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, with immediate effect”.
It adds, “The appointment of Maulana Tahir Mehmood Asharfi shall be in honorary capacity”.
Ashrafi is the Chief of the All Pakistan Ulema Council in Pakistan while he is also a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, Mecca.
He also served as former Advisor to President of Pakistan for Interior and Affairs of Islamic World.
-
- Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline weeks after ...02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020