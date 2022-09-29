First trailer of Depp-Heard trial's movie is out

Noor Fatima
03:51 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
First trailer of Depp-Heard trial's movie is out
The infamous trial involving Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard had been turned into a movie titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial and the trailer is out on streaming platforms.

The minute-long trailer shows glimpses of Depp and Heard's courtroom appearances and the former couple's relationship. The trailer also takes a page from real-life events while the actors reenact Depp and Heard’s looks, expressions, and the manner of speaking.

Starring Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard, the cast includes Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig joins as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Written by Guy Nicolucci and directed by Sara Lohman, the film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew.

The film centres on the column written by The Rum Diary actor's The Washington Post article –in December 2018– in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse."

The article tainted Depp's reputation, and led to a six-week trial with a seven-person jury that determined Heard intentionally defamed Depp. Heard’s team filed to appeal the verdict in July after a motion for a mistrial was denied.

