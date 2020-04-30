Pakistani soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC
08:24 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Pakistani soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army personnel and two civilians embraced martyrdom after Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that the Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatic and heavy weapons.

However, Pakistan Army responded effectively resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.

During exchange of intense fire, 34 years Lance Naik Ali Baz, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in which 16 year old girl and a 52 woman were martyred while a 10 years boy and 55 years woman got injured due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village along the LoC.

