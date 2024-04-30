'Rs50 million ransom paid for release of Waziristan judge Shakirullah Marwat', claims journalist

PESHAWAR – Shakirullah Marwat, the district and sessions judge, returned home after being abducted by militants in northwestern Pakistan.
As government officials claimed that Marwat was released after grand operation, senior Pakistani journalist Azaz Syed claimed that KP government paid Rs 50 million to secure the release of Waziristan Session Judge.
Azaz Syed made his remarks in an interview on his YouTube channel, stating that Sher Afzal Marwat played a crucial role in the judge's release.
He said militants initially demanded Rs 70 million, but CM Gandapur's government paid Rs 50 million.
A private new channel also claimed that ransom could be even higher. It was reported that no militants were released in exchange for judge Marwat.
The dead for judge's release was reportedly facilitated by jirga of the Marwat tribe in Lakki Marwat, and the judge was freed in the Kolachi area.
Waziristan session judge was intercepted by over 20 unidentified militants near Bhagwal while traveling to DI. Khan. The police initiated a search and strike operation, targeting suspected areas with extensive geotagging and fencing.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
