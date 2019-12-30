Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain
The star couple's wedding photos are giving us major couple goals.

KARACHI - Pakistani popular TV actor Iqra Aziz has taken up her husband, Yasir Hussain’s last name on Instagram after tying the knot with him recently.
The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet's new Instagram name is Iqra Aziz Hussain . Many celebrities change names of their official social media handles post-marriage.
Previously, Naimal Khawar had added Abbasi to her surname after her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many from Bollywood also changed their names post marriage. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone refused to change her surname.
Yasir also took to Instagram to introduce Iqra Aziz as his wife in an endearing post.
The lovebirds got engaged in June when the latter proposed her at an award show. They confirmed their wedding earlier this month with a quirky invitation card. The festivities kicked off last week with an intimate Mayun, followed by a mehndi. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a day-time nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family.
