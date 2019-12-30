Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain

The star couple's wedding photos are giving us major couple goals.
Web Desk
02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani popular TV actor Iqra Aziz has taken up her husband, Yasir Hussain’s last name on Instagram after tying the knot with him recently.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet's new Instagram name is Iqra Aziz Hussain . Many celebrities change names of their official social media handles post-marriage.

Previously, Naimal Khawar had added Abbasi to her surname after her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many from Bollywood also changed their names post marriage. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone refused to change her surname.

Yasir also took to Instagram to introduce Iqra Aziz as his wife in an endearing post.

The lovebirds got engaged in June when the latter proposed her at an award show. They confirmed their wedding earlier this month with a quirky invitation card. The festivities kicked off last week with an intimate Mayun, followed by a mehndi. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a day-time nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the ...
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a ...
03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was ...
03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after ...
02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Kendall Jenner is now the highest-paid female ...
01:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Behroz Sabzwari refutes divorce rumours of Syra ...
12:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr