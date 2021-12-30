Crowds to be back in 'full capacity' at PSL 2022: NCOC
09:52 AM | 30 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed a full capacity crowd in Pakistan Super League 2022.

Reports in local media quoting the country’s top monitoring body on novel virus said fully vaccinated people will be allowed to watch the matches of country’s flagship cricket league in the stadium while vaccination of those over 12 years of age will be pre-requisite to enter the stadium.

It also added that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will develop a mechanism for issuing tickets to vaccinated persons only.

In a letter issued to the federal and provincial administration, it stated that the PCB would be responsible for security arrangements for cricket matches and implementation of SOPs at the cricket ground and that masks and social distance would be required for spectators at the cricket stadium.

The seventh edition of PSL will start from January 27, for which the drafting process was completed this month. 

PCB unveils schedule for PSL 7

LAHORE – The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place from January 27 to February 27, ...

On the other hand, the South Asian country may experience the fifth wave of Covid-19 in the mid of February 2022 with daily detection of around 3,000-4,000 cases per day as community transmission of Omicron variant has begun in the major cities of Pakistan, health ministry officials warned on Tuesday.

Health Ministry warns of fifth Covid wave in Feb ...

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of National Health Services has warned of a fifth wave of novel coronavirus as the ...

