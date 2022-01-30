Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, regional security in Kabul

KABUL – Acting deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi reassured National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and other members of the visiting delegation that Afghan soil would not be used against any neighbour including Pakistan.

Reports in local media said Moeed Yusuf discussed ways to boost the relationship with Kabul to promote trade and connectivity with Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi as part of his engagements with the interim leadership.

Pakistan gave importance to expanding its trade and transit fields besides being ready to go ahead with its regional projects, Yusuf told Afghan leaders saying Pakistan is standing with the Afghan people and it will continue to cooperate in every field.

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan shared development in a series of tweets.

NSA Moeed Yusuf called on Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and discussed strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity. Afghan Deputy PM hosted lunch for Pak delegation at Arg ⁦⁦@PakinAfg⁩ pic.twitter.com/WCB5DQMppD — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Afghan deputy PM also invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Afghanistan. Moeed Yusuf held separate meetings with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The Pakistani delegation led by Moeed Yusuf has arrived in the Afghan capital on Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interests, especially regional security.

Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with ... 05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf reached Kabul on Saturday, in a visit aiming to ...

Upon their arrival, Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi welcomed the Pakistani delegation at Hamid Karzai International Airport.