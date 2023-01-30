Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Moscow on maiden official visit

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 30 Jan, 2023
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Moscow on maiden official visit
Source: Foreign Office/Twitter

ISLAMABAD/MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has arrived in the Russian capital on his maiden visit, in another bid to boost bilateral ties between the two sides.

FM Bilawal was received by senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan, and officials of the embassy.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Mr Bhutto will visit the Russian Federation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Both ministers are set to meet today to deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The PPP leader visited Moscow days after a senior Russian delegation visited the South Asian nation for an oil and gas deal.

During the Russian delegation’s visit to Islamabad, both sides inked multiple memoranda of understanding in different sectors and discussed the sale of cheap crude oil to the cash-strapped country, which has been struggling in recent times to meet its energy needs.

Pakistani top leaders visited friendly nations as the forex reserves held by its central bank plunged declining to critical $3.6 billion. Islamabad is also expecting Russia to allow it to pay for the energy imports in currencies of friendly countries.

Pakistan to import Russian oil from March

The ties between the two sides have seen many ups and downs in light of Pakistan’s alliance with other countries mainly the US.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance rejects hike in petrol prices

04:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs35 per litre after rupee devaluation

11:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

UAE President Mohammad Bin Zayed due in Pakistan tomorrow on second visit in a month

09:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Navy set to host multinational naval exercise ‘AMAN 2023’ next month

10:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Long queues at filling stations as pumps run dry amid 'petrol shortage' in Pakistan

09:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Holiday announced in Islamabad on Jan 30 owing to 'UAE president's visit'

08:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Moscow on ...

09:04 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th January 2023

07:44 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: