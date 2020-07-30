Shehzad Roy tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on Wednesday shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Few days ago my family & myself contracted the Corona virus.With Allah’s blessings, we r fine. Here https://t.co/1rmXY0ym0f you can see a family of corona virus in my body & then transforming into its true shapes&colours, & then how v can beat them forever @EUPakistan @AKaminara pic.twitter.com/g9zSjpYOkW — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 29, 2020

"Few days ago my family and myself contracted the Coronavirus, " the Laga Reh singer Tweeted.

"With Allah’s blessings, we are fine," he added.

He also attached an informative YouTube video explaining how a 'coronavirus family' moved into his body and how he managed to not infect others by taking precautions.

Requesting the public to strictly follow all SOPs, Roy said, "I request everyone to spend their eid with simplicity."

We wish the singer a speedy recovery!

