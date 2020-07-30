Shehzad Roy tests positive for Covid-19

01:42 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on Wednesday shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Few days ago my family and myself contracted the Coronavirus, " the Laga Reh singer Tweeted.

 "With Allah’s blessings, we are fine," he added.

He also attached an informative YouTube video explaining how a 'coronavirus family' moved into his body and how he managed to not infect others by taking precautions.

Requesting the public to strictly follow all SOPs, Roy said, "I request everyone to spend their eid with simplicity." 

We wish the singer a speedy recovery!

