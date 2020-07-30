Shehzad Roy tests positive for Covid-19
Share
Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on Wednesday shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Few days ago my family & myself contracted the Corona virus.With Allah’s blessings, we r fine. Here https://t.co/1rmXY0ym0f you can see a family of corona virus in my body & then transforming into its true shapes&colours, & then how v can beat them forever @EUPakistan @AKaminara pic.twitter.com/g9zSjpYOkW— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 29, 2020
"Few days ago my family and myself contracted the Coronavirus, " the Laga Reh singer Tweeted.
"With Allah’s blessings, we are fine," he added.
He also attached an informative YouTube video explaining how a 'coronavirus family' moved into his body and how he managed to not infect others by taking precautions.
Requesting the public to strictly follow all SOPs, Roy said, "I request everyone to spend their eid with simplicity."
We wish the singer a speedy recovery!
Stay tuned for more!
- Muslims in KSA, gulf countries celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today11:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- KP imposes ban on polythene bags11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 278,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,951 confirmed ...10:23 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System09:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Venice becomes first major film festival to return after coronavirus ...05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- Trending this summer: Coconut chia pudding with mango puree02:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020