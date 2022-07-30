No plans of any meetings between Pakistani and Indian PMs, says FM Bilawal
Share
TASHKENT – Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari categorically stated that there are no plans of holding any bilateral meeting with India.
The foreign minister revealed it as he is in Tashkent to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.
Bilawal Bhutto held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers Afghanistan, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the summit, which is being held in connection with preparations for the upcoming moot of SCO Heads of State in September.
⚪️ Highlights— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 29, 2022
📌 FM @BBhuttoZardari led #Pakistan’s del to SCO CFM meeting.
📌 On margins of CFM, he held bilateral meetings with:
➖Afghanistan
➖China
➖Tajikistan
➖Kazakhstan
➖Uzbekistan &
➖Kyrgyzstan
📌 Earlier during the week, various Ambassadors called on the FM. pic.twitter.com/pa8iTJnNYh
He said that there are no plans of any meetings between prime ministers of India and Pakistan, adding that both neighbouring countries are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the regional organisation.
“India is our neighbouring country. While one can decide on a lot of things, one cannot choose its neighbours, therefore, we should get used to living with them,” Geo news quoted the foreign minister as saying.
He said that India’s 2019 move against Kashmir had made it difficult to hold constructive dialogue, adding that Islamophoic incidents in the BJP-ruling country are creating more hurdles in bilateral engagement.
In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal ... 09:29 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof sets T20I record at Commonwealth Games ...01:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- No plans of any meetings between Pakistani and Indian PMs, says FM ...12:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Electricity unit cost surge to an all-time high in Pakistan11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- ‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar flaunts fitness goals in new ...11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, son Hamza summoned for indictment in money laundering case10:57 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Shehroz Sabzwari is excited as second wife Sadaf Kanwal is expecting ...10:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama07:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Trailer of Marilyn Monroe’s biopic 'Blonde' out now11:19 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022