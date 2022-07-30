No plans of any meetings between Pakistani and Indian PMs, says FM Bilawal

TASHKENT – Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari categorically stated that there are no plans of holding any bilateral meeting with India.

The foreign minister revealed it as he is in Tashkent to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers Afghanistan, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the summit, which is being held in connection with preparations for the upcoming moot of SCO Heads of State in September.

⚪️ Highlights



📌 FM @BBhuttoZardari led #Pakistan’s del to SCO CFM meeting.

📌 On margins of CFM, he held bilateral meetings with:

➖Afghanistan

➖China

➖Tajikistan

➖Kazakhstan

➖Uzbekistan &

➖Kyrgyzstan



📌 Earlier during the week, various Ambassadors called on the FM. pic.twitter.com/pa8iTJnNYh — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 29, 2022

He said that there are no plans of any meetings between prime ministers of India and Pakistan, adding that both neighbouring countries are part of the SCO and the two countries are only engaged in the context of the broad-based activities of the regional organisation.

“India is our neighbouring country. While one can decide on a lot of things, one cannot choose its neighbours, therefore, we should get used to living with them,” Geo news quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He said that India’s 2019 move against Kashmir had made it difficult to hold constructive dialogue, adding that Islamophoic incidents in the BJP-ruling country are creating more hurdles in bilateral engagement.