In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal reiterates commitment for bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said the two sides reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding engagements in different sectors.

Pakistani FM told the senior US official that he looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits and also reiterated mutual commitment to deepen ties between Islamabad and Washington upon the completion of 75 years of relations.

FM @BBhuttoZardari received a phone call from @SecBlinken, today.



➖Reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pak-US ties marking #PakUSAt75

➖Looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits

➖Requested to ease issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.



🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vBGQgAGGC9 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 6, 2022

Foreign Minister also took to his Twitter where he revealed the context of the rare interaction. “We agreed to expand our engagement in trade, energy, health, and security marking 75 years of our relationship,” he wrote.

Spoke to @SecBlinken, today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇺🇸 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 6, 2022

The two leaders earlier interacted in New York in May this year where the duo had affirmed their shared desire for strong bilateral ties.