In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal reiterates commitment for bilateral ties
Web Desk
09:29 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
In telephone call with Blinken, FM Bilawal reiterates commitment for bilateral ties
Source: Foreign Office
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said the two sides reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding engagements in different sectors.

Pakistani FM told the senior US official that he looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits and also reiterated mutual commitment to deepen ties between Islamabad and Washington upon the completion of 75 years of relations.

Foreign Minister also took to his Twitter where he revealed the context of the rare interaction. “We agreed to expand our engagement in trade, energy, health, and security marking 75 years of our relationship,” he wrote.

The two leaders earlier interacted in New York in May this year where the duo had affirmed their shared desire for strong bilateral ties.

US envoy calls on PM Shehbaz, reaffirms ... 09:53 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – New ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz ...

More From This Category
Action sought against Imran Khan, Yasmin Rashid ...
08:49 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
IT and Textile could play critical role in ...
08:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Sindh announces public holidays for Eidul-Adha ...
07:31 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 30pc on ...
06:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Rana Sanaullah says recordings made to expose ...
05:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Pakistan trims budget for armed forces ...
04:52 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage goes viral
07:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr