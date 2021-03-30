Lahoris not wearing face masks made to stand in the sun

LAHORE – The Lahore administration has begun taking notice of people not wearing masks in public amid the third wave of the coronavirus.

Police in Lahore have reportedly registered over 400 cases against people who were found violating the coronavirus SOPs.

On Tuesday, authorities have arrested 11 from Jallor Mor and Walton Road for not wearing masks. On one occasion, the police went a step ahead and made the arrested stand in the sun for half an hour to make them realize the importance of following the SOPs.

In the last two days, police have registered at least 188 cases against Lahore residents for not wearing masks. Most cases were registered by the City Division police, following by Iqbal Town police and Saddar Division police.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Dr Faisal Sultan has requested the people to take the third COVID-19 wave seriously. “It has hit us pretty hard and put immense pressure on our institutions,” he said while speaking to media in Islamabad.

Punjab government on Monday announced to impose new restrictions to curb the novel virus and has urged the public to cooperate.