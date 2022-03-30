French girl travels to Pakistan to marry Arifwala-based man (VIDEO)
LAHORE – A French woman has arrived in Pakistan to tie the knot with her love of life, a youngster hailing from Arifwala, it emerged on Wednesday.
The foreign national named Jaiman became friend with the Pakistan’s Ali Raza on a social media website and their bond got so strong that they both decided to tie the knot.
Jaiman, who has changed her name to Zoya after embracing Islam, reached Pakistan along with his mother.
Their intimate nikkah ceremony was held at a local court and attended by close family members and Zoya’s mother.
