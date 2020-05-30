Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) Mosque in Madina Munawara to open gradually from Sunday
12:30 PM | 30 May, 2020
Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) Mosque in Madina Munawara to open gradually from Sunday
RIYADH - The Saudi government has approved gradual reopening of the Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) Mosque in Madina Munawara to the public from Sunday (May 31, 2020). 

The ‘Nimzees’ (worshipers) will be allowed to enter the Mosque from Sunday Fajr prayer.

The administration of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed the plan to reopen the Prophet’s Mosque under strict precautionary measures, limiting the congregation to 40 percent of the mosque’s capacity at a time.

