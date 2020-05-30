US President Trump announces to cut relationship with WHO over COVID-19 mishandling
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 30 May, 2020
US President Trump announces to cut relationship with WHO over COVID-19 mishandling
Share

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump said that he is cutting the relationship with World Health Organization (WHO) over mishandling of the COVID-19.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said that because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be terminating our relationship with the WHO.

The US is the largest source of financial support for the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. would be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," without providing specifics. He said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured it to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

More From This Category
Coronavirus cases soar above 6 million worldwide
11:28 PM | 30 May, 2020
Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) Mosque in Madina Munawara ...
12:30 PM | 30 May, 2020
US President Trump announces to cut relationship ...
10:44 AM | 30 May, 2020
World body issues warring over possible nuke test ...
12:11 AM | 30 May, 2020
CNN reporter arrested live on air while covering ...
10:20 PM | 29 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia announces to reopen over 90,000 ...
02:03 PM | 29 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr