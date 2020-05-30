US President Trump announces to cut relationship with WHO over COVID-19 mishandling

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump said that he is cutting the relationship with World Health Organization (WHO) over mishandling of the COVID-19.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said that because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be terminating our relationship with the WHO.

The US is the largest source of financial support for the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. would be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," without providing specifics. He said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured it to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.