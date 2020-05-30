US President Trump announces to cut relationship with WHO over COVID-19 mishandling
Share
WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump said that he is cutting the relationship with World Health Organization (WHO) over mishandling of the COVID-19.
Speaking at the White House, President Trump said that because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be terminating our relationship with the WHO.
The US is the largest source of financial support for the WHO and its exit is expected to significantly weaken the organization.
Earlier, Trump said the U.S. would be "redirecting" the money to "other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," without providing specifics. He said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured it to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.
-
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020