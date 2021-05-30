Mahira Khan reveals her first love

Pakistani supermodel Mahira Khan has said that white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a photo while donning a kaaftan. The Parey Hut Love actress penned down a sweet note for her ‘first love’.

She wrote, “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan. But, you will always be my first love. Can we somehow make this work? Please. Yours X.”

Mahira Khan looked adorable in the new photo and fans can’t stop gushing over her. The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.