Sexist joke involving Dalit politician lands Indian actor in trouble

The first result of Indian film actor Randeep Hooda's sexist joke involving former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati is out now.

According to The Indian Express, Hooda has been removed as ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) — an environmental treaty of the United Nations, said its secretariat in a statement.

A video of Hooda from 2012 has surfaced on the Internet again, showing him telling a sexist joke directed at Mayawati. The video caused uproar on social media and left Twitter users fuming at Hooda. Soon after the clip went viral, #ArrestRandeepHooda started trending on Twitter.

Sharing a video, a user wrote, "If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. The “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

Another wrote, "The depravity of the 'joke' is unbelievable! And the smugness on his face while narrating this joke seems like the guy has 'achieved' something great by telling this joke."

A third user tweeted, "This is so sick. Not a fan of any kind of standup comedy. But people should just stand and walk out of the place. Would serve him right! But then all are complicit."

"It took me a while to understand this, and I realised that we are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic and sexist slur was that. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm," said a user on Twitter while reacting to the video.

The actor was also called out by fellow peers. Richa Chadha called out Hooda on Twitter as well. "Yes. It's casteist too. Also, plz explain the reason why you continue to ask ONLY women to apologise for their male colleagues while you pontificate on sexism. Not holding my breath," she wrote in a tweet.