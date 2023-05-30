Search

PakistanTop News

Investigators to grill Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case today

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 30 May, 2023
Investigators to grill Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case today
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan today on Tuesday in connection with the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House).

Khan, who is facing cases, was also nominated in multiple FIRs lodged at different police stations in the province over May 9 mayhem. He has been told to appear before the investigation team at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters where officials called for questioning in a case registered with Sarwar Road police station against the attack.

Summon issued by JIT said Imran Khan is required to attend the office of the DIG Investigation to join the investigation proceedings entrusted to the JIT formed by the Punjab government.

It was reported that the PTI chairman has shared views with his legal team but it could not be decided yet whether he will appear before the probe body or not, per reports.

The arrest of the populist leader in the Al Qadir Trust case triggered massive unrest as the PTI leaders' exodus started, which prompted action from the state as a crackdown underway against the party following the attacks on civil and military installations, including the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House.

Imran accuses ‘agencies men’ of attacking military installations under conspiracy

Ousted Pakistani premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan has increased his criticism of the country’s military, and intelligence officials accusing agencies personnel involved in brutal attacks on sensitive installations under 'well-planned conspiracy'.

As Pakistan Army’s top commanders resolved that people involved in attacks on military installations and personnel would be brought to justice through Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act, Imran issued a video statement on his official handle, saying state installations were vandalized under a planned conspiracy, as he dialed his tirade against operators of intelligence agencies who according to him were involved in arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 clashes.

The outspoken politician claimed to have video evidence to prove that agencies' people attacked state-owned and private properties to malign his party. The government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the well-planned conspiracy to malign his party, Imran said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan sends Rs10bn defamation notice to health minister

01:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi put on ECL in £190m settlement case

04:58 PM | 29 May, 2023

SC adjourns elections review case as judgements review bill becomes law

03:15 PM | 29 May, 2023

Punjab CM responds to Imran Khan’s allegations of ‘mistreatment of women protestors in jail’

09:19 AM | 29 May, 2023

Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

09:21 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism

07:39 PM | 28 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Zafar misses wife Ayesha Fazli on trip to Cannes

06:12 PM | 30 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar as IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.

In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.

As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 30 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 232,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: