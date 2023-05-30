Investigators to grill Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case today

LAHORE – A joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan today on Tuesday in connection with the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House).

Khan, who is facing cases, was also nominated in multiple FIRs lodged at different police stations in the province over May 9 mayhem. He has been told to appear before the investigation team at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters where officials called for questioning in a case registered with Sarwar Road police station against the attack.

Summon issued by JIT said Imran Khan is required to attend the office of the DIG Investigation to join the investigation proceedings entrusted to the JIT formed by the Punjab government.

It was reported that the PTI chairman has shared views with his legal team but it could not be decided yet whether he will appear before the probe body or not, per reports.

The arrest of the populist leader in the Al Qadir Trust case triggered massive unrest as the PTI leaders' exodus started, which prompted action from the state as a crackdown underway against the party following the attacks on civil and military installations, including the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House.

Imran accuses ‘agencies men’ of attacking military installations under conspiracy

Ousted Pakistani premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan has increased his criticism of the country’s military, and intelligence officials accusing agencies personnel involved in brutal attacks on sensitive installations under 'well-planned conspiracy'.

As Pakistan Army’s top commanders resolved that people involved in attacks on military installations and personnel would be brought to justice through Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act, Imran issued a video statement on his official handle, saying state installations were vandalized under a planned conspiracy, as he dialed his tirade against operators of intelligence agencies who according to him were involved in arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 clashes.

The outspoken politician claimed to have video evidence to prove that agencies' people attacked state-owned and private properties to malign his party. The government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the well-planned conspiracy to malign his party, Imran said.