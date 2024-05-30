Pakistan's first-ever short Hajj package attracts pilgrims, stats confirm

RIYADH - The short hajj package offered by the Pakistani government for the first time has attracted a sizeable number of otherwise busy pilgrims.

The statistics revealed by Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro imply that over Sixteen thousand intending pilgrims chose the short Hajj package introduced by the government this year.

Interacting with the state media in Makkah, the official highlighted that the short Hajj package was a gift for busy individuals, who intend to perform Hajj within 25 to 30 days.

Soomro elaborated that multiple steps have been taken to facilitate the pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia, adding that space for the pilgrims was acquired timely in the Mina.

The official noted that a train service will be available for all Pakistani pilgrims to transport them to the Mashayer.

Responding to a query, the Director General said the government Hajj scheme focuses on the low-income strata of the society.

The DG Hajj also called on the pilgrims to understand the basic purpose of religious pilgrimage and not lose temperament while performing this sacred religious activity.

The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 179,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region.