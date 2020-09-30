Super well made: Anoushey Ashraf can’t stop praising Diriliş:Ertuğrul

Turkish television series Diriliş:Ertuğrul recently earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date and Anoushey Ashraf is full of praise for the drama.

“Super well made! Amazing depiction, story telling, camera work and acting that promotes work on from this side on the world on an International level,” said the VJ-turned-actor.

She further added,” Cinemas/art bring us so much more closer to everyone.”

Ashraf also expressed her desire to see more work from other parts of the world as well.

“May we get to see more Turkish, Iranian, Lebanese and even work from Egypt in the coming years and may we export our next stuff there!” she concluded.

Ertuğrul hasn't just gained immense popularity in Pakistan, but has become a phenomenal worldwide hit as well.

The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul has gripped the audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!