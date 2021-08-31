South Africa’s Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

CAPE TOWN – South African fast bowler Dale Steyn Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The country's highest Test wicket-taker retired from the Test cricket in 2019 but he had been available for T20Is and ODIs.

Steyn is known as a master of late away swing with the new ball and reverse swing with the old ball, delivered at extreme pace.

"It has been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood. Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet, but grateful," Steyn wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter.

Steyn took 699 international wickets – 439 Test, 196 ODI and 64 T20 wickets – in his career.