Search

PakistanVideosViral

Hareem Shah warns of sharing video of Jahangir Tareen today  

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 31 Aug, 2023
Hareem Shah warns of sharing video of Jahangir Tareen today  
Source: social media

LAHORE – Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah continues to target politicians with alleged video and audio clips, and lately she has gone after former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who along with Aleem Khan leveled serious allegations against Imran Khan.

Shah, after sharing alleged clips of former PM Shehbaz, and a woman who claims to be Captain Safdar, again stirred up a storm as she threatened to leak videos related to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief.

Having millions of followers on different social platforms, the digital content creator is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. In a social media post, she shared a picture, standing next to Mr Tareen. Shah said those who snubbed Khan Sahib will be exposed one by one.

Meanwhile, social media users are eagerly waiting for Tareen’s clip as she previously shared videos.

People are aware that Hareem Shah was known for her visits to government corridors during PTI government. She was spotted sitting in public offices and meeting with high-ranking government officials.

Hareem Shah shares video of 'second wife of Captain Safdar'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lahore Weather Update today

11:36 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Saba Qamar goes makeup free in candid video

08:41 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar raises temperature with new bold video

12:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Lahore Weather Update today

11:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Who is this girl? Pakistan's new 'national crush' is a delight to watch in ...

07:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah shares video of 'second wife of Captain Safdar'

08:10 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani rupee slides to all-time low of 305 against US dollar in ...

10:29 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 31 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.4 323.65
Euro EUR 344 347
UK Pound Sterling GBP 403 408
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.5 88.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8
Australian Dollar AUD 205 207
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 31, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (31 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: