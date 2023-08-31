Hareem Shah warns of sharing video of Jahangir Tareen today  

LAHORE – Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah continues to target politicians with alleged video and audio clips, and lately she has gone after former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who along with Aleem Khan leveled serious allegations against Imran Khan.

Shah, after sharing alleged clips of former PM Shehbaz, and a woman who claims to be Captain Safdar, again stirred up a storm as she threatened to leak videos related to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief.

Having millions of followers on different social platforms, the digital content creator is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. In a social media post, she shared a picture, standing next to Mr Tareen. Shah said those who snubbed Khan Sahib will be exposed one by one.

اہم اعلان ؛ میں کل شام 6 بجے لوٹوں کے سردار جہانگیر ترین کے لیے وڈیو جاری کرونگی ۔ خان صاحب کو دھوکہ دینے والے سب ایک ایک کرکے ننگے ہوں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/PdD9gR0qKI — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, social media users are eagerly waiting for Tareen’s clip as she previously shared videos.

People are aware that Hareem Shah was known for her visits to government corridors during PTI government. She was spotted sitting in public offices and meeting with high-ranking government officials.