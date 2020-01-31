Adnan Siddiqui didn’t regret doing 'problematic' role in Mere Pass Tum Ho

LAHORE - The acclaimed Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has vowed to provide a platform for female writers to thrive and create good content with his own production company, Cereal Entertainment in a recent Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of Meray Pass Tum Ho team members.

The actor, who starred as the antagonist in popular TV drama Meray Pass Tum Ho, admitted that the drama was problematic in its dialogues and portrayal of women.

Mufti Qavi prays for MPTH's Danish to get hoors ... 01:55 PM | 28 Jan, 2020 LAHORE - Mufti Qavi has been recently spotted praying for Danish (played by Humayun Saeed), who died of a ...

Thanking fans for their unwavering support and appreciation for making Meray Pass Tum Ho a success, Adnan also promised to bring improvement in storylines of upcoming plays.

Thankfully someone from the lead cast has spoken up and taken responsibility for the content they produce. We hope other lead actors also follow suit.

Sharing a photo of his fellow stars from the hit series MPTH, Adnan wrote, “I wanted to thank you all for the love you have given “Mere Pass Tum Ho”. I understand the dialogues had some problematic leanings, and sometimes went a little far, sometimes quite far in painting women with a single brush stroke – I understand and take all of that on board. I wish the drama had consciously added nuance to the storyline”.

“Regardless, I wanted to thank you for your love, your loyalty, your eyeballs ???? – glued to the screen every week. There is nothing greater for an artist than for his art and craft to be appreciated”, he further added.

Is a sequel in making for Khalil Ur Rehamn's ... 12:33 PM | 28 Jan, 2020 KARACHI - Famed director Khalil Ur Rehman has recently hinted about blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum ...

“We will strive to improve our storylines, and in my own production company Cereal Entertainment I am giving women writers the chance and space to create good content. In the meantime, thank you, and see you soon”, wrote Adnan Siddiqui in an elaborated post.

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.