Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Jammu district of the occupied Kashmir, today (Friday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by the Indian troops near Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Nagrota area of the district.

The incident took place after Indian forces intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on the highway. The operation and firing was going on till the last reports came in.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway has been closed for traffic.

More From This Category
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied ...
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ ...
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York ...
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Feb 13 in graft ...
09:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
‘Indians’ joy over my transfer is honour for ...
09:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan's reappointment ...
08:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna
05:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr