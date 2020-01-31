Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Jammu district of the occupied Kashmir, today (Friday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by the Indian troops near Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Nagrota area of the district.

The incident took place after Indian forces intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on the highway. The operation and firing was going on till the last reports came in.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway has been closed for traffic.