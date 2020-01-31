Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Jammu district of the occupied Kashmir, today (Friday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was martyred by the Indian troops near Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Nagrota area of the district.
The incident took place after Indian forces intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on the highway. The operation and firing was going on till the last reports came in.
The Jammu-Srinagar Highway has been closed for traffic.
- Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ Programme today09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani man gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Feb 13 in graft case09:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- ‘Indians’ joy over my transfer is honour for me,’ says outgoing ...09:42 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna
05:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat has no patience for bullies and here's proof04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Wasim Akram is proud of Shaniera's successful campaign for a clean ...03:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Sonya Hussyn reveals why she refused to play Mehwish's role in MPTH02:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019