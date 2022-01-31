Supreme Court quashes LHC order on Ravi Riverfront Project

Top court allows government to continue work on the mega development project
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Supreme Court quashes LHC order on Ravi Riverfront Project
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top court has suspended the ruling of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the Ravi Urban Development Plan case and allowed the PTI administration to continue work on the flagship project.

Reports in local media said the apex court has suspended the LHC’s verdict of declaring the River Ravi Urban Development Project (RRUDP) illegal.

SC bench was hearing appeals against the cancelation of the mega-development project that was declared ‘unconstitutional’ by a lower court on January 25 as the project lacked a master plan.

Earlier, the court reprimanded the Punjab government’s legal team for appearing before the bench in the case unprepared.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the provincial government will approach the top court over LHC's order of declaring the project illegal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed shared a tweet today and termed the SC's decision ‘landmark’.

“A much-needed project for the country. It will be a modern city which will be constructed at par with Dubai and Malaysia and will expand vertically,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Justice Shahid Karim passed orders to immediately halt its construction saying that Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020, is against the constitution.

LHC declares PM Imran's River Ravi project illegal 02:44 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has declared the Ravi Urban Development Amendment Ordinance null and void, ...

More From This Category
More than dozen opposition lawmakers ...
05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate ...
04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Security forces kill notorious terrorist in North ...
03:39 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Sindh announces public holiday on February 5
01:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Petrol price likely to cross Rs150 per litre in ...
12:51 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Karachiites stunned as meteor spotted shooting ...
12:24 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asfar Hussain talks about his musical journey and “Mehram”
04:16 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr