Pakistan to make Kartarpur Complex more attractive for tourists

ISLAMAAD – A review meeting on the issue of management of Kartarpur Complex was held in Islamabad with Secretary Religious Affairs, Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jafir in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Complex will be made more attractive for tourists and availability of road network and international facilities will be ensured on the site.

He said foreign investment in Kartarpur Complex will be helpful in providing job opportunities to the local population.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on 09 November last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak fulfilled the long awaited desire of Sikh devotees of the international community.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony. This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan has been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Saheb, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The Corridor was temporarily closed on 16th of March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was reopened after nearly two months.