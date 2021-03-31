Pakistan, #Bahrain agree to maintain positive momentum in bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

The consensus to this effect was reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman Bin Hammad Al-Khalifa today (Wednesday).

The Crown Prince inquired after the health of Prime Minister's Imran Khan and speedy recovery, the state broadcaster reported.

Reaffirming the strong bonds of amity between the leadership and people of the two countries, the Prime Minister invited him to visit Pakistan.

Imran Khan also expressed the hope that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bahrain will continue to prosper and strengthen in year ahead.