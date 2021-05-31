PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first Green EuroBond

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the country’s first green Eurobond, called Indus bond, by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to raise $500 million at a competitive price of about 7.5 percent interest rate.

The premier who attended the ceremony as chief guest felicitated the authority on the achievement. He also expressed satisfaction at the progress on Mohmand and Bhasha dams.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج پاکستان کے پہلے گرین یورو (انڈس بانڈ) کا باضابطہ اجرا کریں گے

500 ملین ڈالر کی ضرورت کے مقابلے میں تین ارب ڈالر کے لگ بھگ آفرز آئی۔عالمی فنانس مارکیٹ میں گرین یورو بانڈ کی غیرمعمولی پذیرائی سے پاکستان میں بڑے منصوبوں کی فنانسنگ کے لئے نئی راہیں کھل گئی ہیں

The launch of Green EuroBonds was held at the Prime Minister’s house. The Green Euro also known as Indus Bond has been issued by WAPDA to raise 500 million dollars for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

May 27 was a landmark day for Pakistan due to the launch of its first green Eurobond in the international capital market, Wapda said. It further announced that it had listed the Indus bond on the London Stock Exchange on Monday (today). The Green Eurobond has been issued on the basis of WAPDA’s stable financial position rather than state guarantee.