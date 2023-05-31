Search

£190mn scandal: Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in IHC today

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 31 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court is set to resume the hearing of Imran Khan’s bail plea in the £190mn scandal.

Media reports suggest that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have left for the country’s federal capital with his private guards and legal team where they will present before Islamabad High Court.

Ahead of the court appearance of the defiant leader, federal cops have beefed up the security around IHC premises.

Earlier this month, Islamabad High Court extended bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till May 31 (today), barring authorities from arresting him in any case.

On May 9, the PTI Chief was held forcefully by NAB with the help of Pakistan’s paramilitary force, Rangers, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). His sudden arrest triggered outrage and violent protests which led to country-wide clashes against the armed forces of the country.

His party members ransacked and vandalised military installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore.

More to follow...

