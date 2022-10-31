Virat Kohli calls out fan after video of his hotel room goes viral

PERTH – Indian star player and former skipper Virat Kohli reacted to a breach of privacy as one of his fans shared a sneak peek clip of his hotel room.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet, the star player slammed the fan for giving an unauthorized tour of his hotel room where he stayed during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The sharing of his room without his consent miffed Kohli, one of the finest players, who reacted strongly, saying he is not okay with such levels of ‘fanaticism’ and urged people to respect others’ privacy.

As the viral video left the Indian player fuming, the clip also raised a lot of questions about privacy at accommodation places.

Several players and celebrities extended support to Kohli over the privacy breach, and his wife Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood star, also reacted to the development.

The PK actor recalled moments when fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past. She called it an absolute disgrace while urging others not to promote such culture.

The couple earlier requested privacy for their daughter Vamika Kohli and urged fans and media houses not to share any of her clicks online.